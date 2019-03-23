KIMMICK, Eleanor M.

KIMMICK - Eleanor M. March 17, 2019, at age 97. Beloved daughter of the late Edward A. and Rose (nee Anderschott) Kimmick; survived by compassionate niece, nephew, cousin and many close friends. Employed at Curtis Wright Co. until Westinghouse Electric Corp. took over, where she retired after 30 years as supervisor of Computer Services. She was a longtime member of Zonta Club of Cheektowaga and Lancaster. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com