JACKSON, George O.

JACKSON - George O. Of Tonawanda, NY. Husband of Shirley Townsend Jackson, entered into rest on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Amherst, NY. He was born in Medina, NY on June 24, 1931, son of the late Homer and Helen Ogden Jackson. George served in the U.S. Army and was owner and operator of Jackson Interiors in Clarence, NY. Father of Kimberley (Dale) Norwich of Lockport, NY, Stacie (Mark) McKernan of Olcott, NY, Peter (Sally Senft) Jackson of West Seneca, NY and the late Cheryl (Jeffrey) Calhoon. Brother of Lucinda (James) Hylkema of Seneca, SC and the late John Jackson. Also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and a longtime friend, Bob Blachowiak. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Inurnment will be in Boxwood Cemetery. Memorials in George's name to Hospice of Buffalo www.hospicebuffalo.com/giving or SPCA www.aspca.org/donate. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.