Get coffee with a cop – and an application for the Buffalo Police exam

Buffalo residents are invited to get a cup of coffee and an application for the Buffalo Police exam during a "Coffee with a Cop" event Saturday.

"Coffee with a Cop" brings together police officers and the communities they serve in an informal environment. The program will be held in each of the city's five Police Districts from 10 to 11 a.m. at the following Tim Hortons locations:

1989 Seneca St.

Delaware Avenue & Allen Street

Bailey Avenue and William Street

Niagara and Ontario streets

Kensington Avenue and Eggert Road

Another will be held at the Martha Mitchell Community Center, 175 Oakmont Ave.

While there, residents are encouraged to pick up an application for the Buffalo Police exam to be held June 29. The deadline to apply is May 22.