GARGUIOLO, Lillian L.

GARGUIOLO, Lillian L. - (3/23/1919-7/1/2007)

Happy 100th Birthday to a true Angel who once walked among us in grace, gentle strength and radiant beauty that rivaled the flowers of spring. One whose heart overflowed with kindness, whose love could move mountains, whose compassion enhanced the lives of others. A sweet, innocent soul who only saw hope and goodness in the world. Though I tearfully long to shower you with presents, laughter and love on this very special day, I'm comforted that Daddy, now again beside you, completes your well-deserved joy in Heaven. My Eternal Love, Thoughts & Prayers. XOXOXOXO DEBBIE XOXOXOXO