Albany Academy 71, Park 56
Park coach Rich Jacob talks to his team prior to playing Albany Academy in the New York State Federation Class A semifinal at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Ebuka Nnagbo drives to the basket against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park forward Keonjay Carter shoots against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Ebuka Nnagbo falls down.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park center Ebuka Nnagbo drives past Albany Academy defender Andre Jackson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park forward Caleb Hutchins and Albany Academy player August Mahoney battle for the ball during the first half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins shoots against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park players watch the closing seconds against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park player Jaiu2019Den Dunn walks back to the bench after losing to Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park guard Noah Hutchins drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park defender Caleb Hutchins dives for a loose ball against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park defender Ebuka Nnagbo and Albany Academyu2019s Marcus Johnson battle for a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park forward Keonjay Carter shoots against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Park player Noah Hutchins chases down an offensive rebound against Albany Academy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Smiles at Tokyo Police Club in Town Ballroom
Saturday, March 23, 2019
Albany Academy 71, Park 56 in the New York State Class A Federation Semi Final.
