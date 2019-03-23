Subscribe Today
Cardinal O'Hara 48, Lawrence Woodmere 46
Cardinal O'Hara center Justin Hemphill dunks against Lawrence Woodmere during the first half of the New York State Federation Class B semifinal at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, March 23, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner shoots against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Justin Hemphill drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The Cardinal O'Hara starting five prior to playing Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Harau2019s Haakim Siner is introduced prior to playing Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara player Jaedin Cottman is introduced prior to playing Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Jaedin Cottman dribbles against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Jermaine Haynes Jr. shoots against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara foward Haakim Siner is defended by Lawrence Woodmere player Tyler St. Furcy.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Jermaine Haynes Jr. drives to the basket against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Jaedin Cottman grabs a rebound against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Jaedin Cottman dunks against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner shoots against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara player Jermaine Haynes Jr. drives to the basket.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Siner shoots against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim SIner drives to the basket against Lawrence Woodmere during the second half.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Haakim Sinner drives to the basket against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara center Justin Hemphill shoots against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara forward Jimmie Green III shoots around four Lawrence Woodmere players.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara center Justin Hemphill cheers on his team from the bench with four fouls against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara player Jaedin Cottman and Lawrence Woodmere player Tyle Coley battle for a rebound.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti reacts to a turnover against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara player Haakim Siner shoots against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara coach Tony Pulvirenti signals no fouls to his players against Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara celebrates a victory over Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Tina Kettle mother of Cardinal O'Hara player Justin Hemphill celebrates a victory over Lawrence Woodmere.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Cardinal O'Hara player Justin Hemphill celebrates a victory.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Fleetwood Mac in KeyBank Center
Fleetwood Mac in concert at KeyBank Center
The Little Club: Bar feature
Buffalo Maritime Center: A Closer Look
Catches of the Week (March 26)
UConn 84, UB 72
Smiles at The Interrupters in Town Ballroom
Smiles at Beerology in the Science Museum
Photo:
1
/ 28
Saturday, March 23, 2019
Cardinal O'Hara 48, Lawrence Woodmere 46 in the New York State Class B Federation semifinal.
Cardinal Ou0027Hara rallies to earn shot at overall state Federation Class B championship
