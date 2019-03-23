Buffalo players salute the fans after defeating Rutgers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Mansfield, Conn. on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo player Autumn Jones celebrates a victory over Rutgers.
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack celebrates a victory over Rutgers.
A Buffalo fan cheers on his team against Rutgers.
The Buffalo dance team during a timeout.
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill dribbles against Rutgers during the first half.
Buffalo guard Hanna Hall shoots against Rutgers.
Buffalo player Autumn Jones celebrates her basket with Hanna Hall.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard drives to the basket against Rutgers.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard dives for a ball against Rutgers.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard dribbles against Rutgers during the second half.
Buffalo defender Summer Hemphill blocks the shot of Rutgers Zipporah Broughton during the second half.
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill drives to the basket against Rutgers.
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill shoots against Rutgers during the first half.
Buffalo forward Theresa Onwuka dribbles against Rutgers during the first half.
Buffalo player Finess Dickson grabs a loose ball against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Friday, March 22, 2019.
Buffalou2019s Summer Hemphill defends Rutgers forward Victoria Harris.
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack looks on against Rutgers during the first half.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard shoots against Rutgers during the first half.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard shoots against Rutgers.
Buffalo players stand for the national Anthem prior to playing Rutgers.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard makes her way to the locker room prior to playing Rutgers.
Buffalo coach Felisha Legette-Jack walks to the locker room.
Buffalo guard Hanna Hall makes her way to the locker room.
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill heads to the locker room.
Buffalo guard Cierra Dillard shoots prior to playing Rutgers.
Buffalo guard Hanna Hall works on her dribbling prior to playing Rutgers.
Buffalo forward Summer Hemphill takes a shot prior to playing Rutgers.
