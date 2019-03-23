Former health center near Medical Campus sells for $4.3 million

Uniland Development Co. has acquired Lifetime Health Medical Group's former William E. Mosher Health Center, paying $4.34 million for the 1.12-acre property near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

The Amherst-based developer purchased the 32,876-square-foot building at 899 Main St. from Rochester-based Excellus Health Plan, parent of the now-defunct Lifetime Medical practice. Constructed in 1993, the property was marketed for sale by Pyramid Brokerage Co. for $6.5 million.

Uniland spokesman Ezra Rich confirmed the purchase but said he did not have additional information about any plans for the building. But Pyramid broker David Schiller, who handled the deal, said the property’s location means it’s “clearly for multi-tenant medical use.”

"There was a lot of interest," Schiller said. "Clearly the demand for medical office space at the medical campus is very strong and the supply is very limited."

Besides the Lifetime building, Schiller said the brokerage is marketing two other office buildings in the area. One of them, the Unyts Building at 110 Broadway, is under contract, while the Belmont Housing Resources building is attracting significant attention, he said.

"There's good activity on office buildings downtown," Schiller said.