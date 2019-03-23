Forestville man pleads guilty to receipt and possession of child porn

A Chautauqua County man faces a maximum of 40 years behind bars following his guilty plea Thursday in U.S. District Court to receipt and possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said that, between 2006 and 2009, Richard C. Miller, 51, of Forestville produced child pornography by filming himself engaged in a sexual act with a minor. Between January 2016 and March 2017, Miller and his roommate Joseph Harvey exchanged images of child pornography and had illicit discussions regarding child pornography and pedophilia, prosecutors said. A search of their residence revealed multiple electronic devices, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Charges are pending against Harvey, prosecutors said.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 28 before U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.