DRZEWIECKI, Ronald F.

DRZEWIECKI - Ronald F. March 21, 2019, age 76. Beloved husband of Joyce E. (nee Wagner) Drzewiecki; loving father of Peter A. (Lisa) Drzewiecki, Michele L. (Paul) Dreyer, Gary E. Drzewiecki and the late Kimberly Vincent; cherished grandfather of Kaela, Aiden, Matthew, Meghan, Shelby, Michael, Max and Emily; caring brother of Dianne (late Ronald) Adams and Richard Drew; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd.), where prayers will be offered on Monday at 10:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Amelia Church, 2999 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, NY 14150 at 11:30 AM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kimberly Ann Drzewiecki-Vincent Scholarship Fund at Sacred Heart Academy, 3860 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14226 or St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Amelia Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com