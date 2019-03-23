Driver, 80, strikes barrier following apparent seizure

A Buffalo man who suffered an apparent medical event while driving Thursday crashed his vehicle into the jersey barrier at Main and Niagara streets in the City of Tonawanda, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

The accident occurred at 2:15 p.m. Police said 80-year-old Joseph W. Tapia suffered a diabetic seizure prior to the accident and was transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital for treatment of a low sugar count.

No other injuries were reported.