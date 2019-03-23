Share this article

Driver, 80, strikes barrier following apparent seizure

A Buffalo man who suffered an apparent medical event while driving Thursday crashed his vehicle into the jersey barrier at Main and Niagara streets in the City of Tonawanda, according to City of Tonawanda Police.

The accident occurred at 2:15 p.m. Police said 80-year-old Joseph W. Tapia suffered a diabetic seizure prior to the accident and was transported to Kenmore Mercy Hospital for treatment of a low sugar count.

No other injuries were reported.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.

