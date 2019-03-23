DORGAN, Donald F.

DORGAN - Donald F. 93, of Steubenville, Ohio, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Villa Vista. He was born June 8, 1925 in Buffalo, NY, a son of the late Edward and Margaret Maryellen Taggart Dorgan. He was a retired crane repairman/inspector at Bethlehem Steel in Lackawanna, Army AC Veteran of WWII and member of Triumph of the Cross Catholic Church. Preceding Donald in death were his sons Patrick and Mark; brothers Jack, Edward and Emmett; and sisters Rosemary Gagnon, Eileen Daly and Dolores Dorgan. Surviving are his wife Clara M. Doggendorf Dorgan; son Joseph (Debra) Dorgan; daughters Maryann Gray and Michele (Jerry) Bailie with whom he resided; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A Funeral Liturgy with Mass was held at Holy Rosary Church and burial followed at Union Cemetery.Offer condolences at www.shorac.com