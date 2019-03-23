BOHRER, Richard E.

BOHRER - Richard E. March 21, 2019, age 87, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Charleen B. (nee Allen) Bohrer; loving father of seven children, Richard (Judith), late Daniel, Deborah (Thomas) Skibicki, Donna, late David, Donald (Magdalena) and Diane (Robert) Reynolds; cherished and adored grandfather of Nicholas, Kristin, Nina, Michelle, Sara, Amy, Andrew, Emily, Angelina, Carly and Justin; son of the late Clarence J. and Adeline (nee Langheier) Bohrer; brother of the late Eileen (late Richard) Boyer and the late Robert (Shirley) Bohrer; also survived by six great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Richard was a Navy Veteran of the Korean War, member of the Navy Seabees Veterans of America Island X-5, Local 289, longtime member of the Cayuga Heights Senior Center and held the office of President, devoted parishioner of, an usher and Eucharistic Minister at, St. Philip the Apostle Church. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com