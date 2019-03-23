[BN] Blitz newsletter: The Bills practice a trick play every week

The Bills did a fun thing in Week 14. They called for the Philly Special – the trick play Nick Foles and the Eagles popularized by running against the Patriots in the Super Bowl two years ago.

Wide receiver Zay Jones had quarterback Josh Allen open but didn't see him in time. The pass fell incomplete, but it was still a pleasant surprise to see the Bills try a fun thing.

It seems more trick plays could be in the works. According to defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, the Bills practice a trick play every single week. It's not unexpected for an NFL team to do that, but when it's a risk-averse team like the Bills, it rates as a mild surprise.

Frazier made the revelation when telling the story of how he suffered a bad knee injury during his playing days:

Frazier: "Just like we do in Buffalo, we practice a trick play every week. So we had this play where the punt returner would catch the ball. I'm out holding up, but I’m going to come around on a reverse, he's going to hand it off to me. We practiced that for like 17 or 18 weeks, and I was always telling our special teams coach, 'If you ever call that play, I’m going to score.' I had played running back in high school. ... We go through the whole season and we never called it. So when the call comes in the huddle in the second quarter of the Super Bowl, I’m saying, 'I can't believe they called it! I’m going to score in the Super Bowl!' I ended up getting the ball, I planted, my foot got caught in the turf of the Super Dome, blow my knee up. Just a freak play."

Jon Feliciano brings a mean streak to Bills' O-line: If you had to pick five people to protect you, Feliciano might top your list after hearing this description of him from Bills GM Brandon Beane: “Super, super tough. Very nasty. When he gets his hands on you, school’s out.”

Bills sign tight end Jake Fisher: The Bills signed Fisher, a converted lineman, to play tight end. With the addition of Tyler Kroft, that makes two tight ends who are solid blockers. The Bills still need a tight end who can be dangerous in the passing game to pair with Jason Croom. Tight end could be a position the Bills target in the draft.

Former Seahawk Maurice Alexander signs with Bills: Alexander provides some depth at linebacker and has also played safety, but his primary contribution could be on special teams.

