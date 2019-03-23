BLACHANIEC, Irene (Sulowski)

March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John E.; devoted mother of John J., Donald (Jill) and the late Thomas D. Blachaniec; loving grandmother of Micheal, Kaitlyn, Jennifer, Michelle, late Jacqueline and six great-grandchildren; dear sister of Jenny (late James) Scovazzo; predeceased by two brothers and four sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Buszka funeral home, inc., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), Sunday from 5-7 PM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church Monday at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.buszkafuneralhome.com