BINETTE, J. Paul, MD

BINETTE - J. paul, Md March 22, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Margaret B. (nee MacNair) Binette; devoted father of Janet and George (Amanda Bentham) Binette; loving grandfather of Giselle Grace Binette; brother of Renaud Binette and the late Therese Desjardins and Gerard Binette; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 28th at the Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery from 11 am - 12 pm where services will follow at 12 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to Doctors Without Borders at www.msf.org. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com