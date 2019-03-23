Amherst police find missing 42-year-old man

Amherst police said Sunday that a man reported missing on Saturday from the Main Street and Getzville Road area had been found safe.

Police had said Sean Q. Ingleman, a 42-year-old white man, was last seen walking along Main Street about 5 p.m. and they sought the public's help in locating him.

However, police reported at 3:52 a.m. Sunday that Ingelman had been found "in good health." No other details were released.