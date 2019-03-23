20 suspensions on driver's license leads to drug arrest

A Niagara Falls woman with 20 suspensions on her driver's license for failure to answer summonses was arrested on drug and traffic charges Friday.

Anne E. Wacker, 34, of 18th Street, was stopped on Bouck Street by City of Tonawanda officers early Friday morning for driving without headlights. A check revealed the 20 suspensions for failure to answer summonses from Niagara Falls, Grand Island and Kenmore, according to Capt. Fredric Foels.

Wacker had baggies of suspected cocaine in her purse, along with Suboxone wrappers. While officers were testing the powdered substance, Wacker told them, it was "cocaine, not heroin. I'm afraid of heroin," according to City of Tonawanda police.

She was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, criminal possession of a controlled substance and five traffic charges.