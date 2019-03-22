WICK, Alan J. "Al"

March 20, 2019 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved son of James E. (Dion) Wick and Marie A. (nee Stoklosa) Wick; loving brother of Jeffrey S., Julie A. Wick and Peter Blackowski; adored Unke of Leo, Chloe "Beans" Romanchuk and Ryder Blackowski; and beloved fur-friend of Tig. Friends will be received 2-6 PM, Sunday, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME same as CURTIN FUNERAL HOME, 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, where a service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Memorials may be made to Save the Michaels of the World, Inc., in his memory. Online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.