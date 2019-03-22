Share this article

Sean McDermott shows shooting touch on #HornsUp day in Buffalo

The #HornsUp spirit was all over Buffalo on Friday leading into the University at Buffalo basketball teams' games in the NCAA Tournament.

Among those wishing UB well were Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Sabretooth, Celery and Bills coach Sean McDermott, who showed some deft shooting touch in a video tweeted by the Bills.

