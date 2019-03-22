Sean McDermott shows shooting touch on #HornsUp day in Buffalo
The #HornsUp spirit was all over Buffalo on Friday leading into the University at Buffalo basketball teams' games in the NCAA Tournament.
Among those wishing UB well were Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, Sabretooth, Celery and Bills coach Sean McDermott, who showed some deft shooting touch in a video tweeted by the Bills.
@UBAthletics #HornsUp
LET’S GO!
— Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) March 22, 2019
It's time to dance.
Good luck, @UBAthletics! 🤘 #HornsUp #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/N2ON9r5OSX
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 22, 2019
IT'S GAME DAY.
Let's go @UBAthletics! 🤘 #HornsUp #UBDancing pic.twitter.com/WBZcFHWgJe
— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 22, 2019
LESSSGOOOO!
Good luck today @UBAthletics! #HornsUp 🤘 pic.twitter.com/jVpbdauO1J
— Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 22, 2019
Wishing luck to our friends at @UBAthletics today!!!🤘#UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/R9rhou9DM0
— Buffalo Bisons (@BuffaloBisons) March 22, 2019
