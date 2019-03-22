UB running back Johnathan Hawkins to transfer

University at Buffalo running back Johnathan Hawkins announced that he intends to transfer to play his final season of college football.

"Thankful for this Game and University for all they’ve done for me. Can’t wait for the next chapter next season. Thank you Buffalo ... #GradSZN" he tweeted.

A highly touted recruit from Georgia, Hawkins had been hampered by injuries during his time with the Bulls. He played in 38 games with 149 carries for 632 yards and two touchdowns.

He started the first three games of his junior year in 2017 and then missed the rest of the season. He appeared in 13 games last fall with 25 carries for 114 yards.