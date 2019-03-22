UB basketball recruit gets school logo shaved into head

Andre Allen, a 6-9 forward for Arizona Western, signed with the University at Buffalo in the fall.

In showing some March Madness and UB spirit, Allen posted a short video on Twitter showing the UB insignia being shaved into his head.

Allen averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Arizona Western this season and was eighth in the conference with a field goal percentage of 56.0.

Clearly, he's ready to be a Bull.