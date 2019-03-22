UB basketball recruit gets school logo shaved into head
Andre Allen, a 6-9 forward for Arizona Western, signed with the University at Buffalo in the fall.
In showing some March Madness and UB spirit, Allen posted a short video on Twitter showing the UB insignia being shaved into his head.
In honor of @marchmadness and @UBmenshoops 🤷🏽♂️⚪️🔵 Shout out my dawg @aluc_tec for the ✂️ pic.twitter.com/vjNKwnKrWx
— Dre Allen (@andrexallen) March 21, 2019
Allen averaged 10.1 points and 5.7 rebounds for Arizona Western this season and was eighth in the conference with a field goal percentage of 56.0.
Clearly, he's ready to be a Bull.
Story topics: Andre Allen/ Buffalo basketball/ UB basketball/ University at Buffalo basketball
