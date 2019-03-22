Share this article

State of Lake Erie Meeting to feature updates on fisheries

A status update on cold and warm water fisheries along Lake Erie will be the focus of the annual State of Lake Erie Meeting set for 7 to 9 p.m. April 11 at the Southtowns Walleye Association Club House, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

The event is sponsored by New York Sea Grant and the state Department of Environmental Conservation, in cooperation with Assemblyman Sean Ryan and the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY.

Jim Markham, an aquatic biologist with the DEC, will offer a presentation on cold water fisheries, including rainbow trout. DEC Lake Erie Unit Leader Jason Robinson will discuss warm water fisheries, including walleye and yellow perch.

