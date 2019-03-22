Sloan sets April 2 for runoff in trustee race that ended in a tie

April 2 is election day in Sloan, thanks to two village trustee candidates tied in voting this week.

Tammy Bayes of the People’s Choice Party and Jennifer Kregg from the Sloan Citizens Party each received 114 votes for one of two four-year terms available on the board, said Debra M. Smith, Sloan village clerk.

Linda Ostempowski of Sloan Citizens won a four-year term with 126 votes.

Election law requires a run-off election after a canvas has been conducted, Smith said. Erie County Board of Elections representatives conducted a recount on March 20.

“They confirmed the tie,” Smith said. “Candidates had the option to withdraw, but neither did so we have a runoff in April."

Voting will be from noon to 9 p.m. at Sloan Fire Hall, 55 Gates St.