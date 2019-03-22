SIELSKI, Doris E. (Link)

Age 92, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Steven Sielski; loving mother of Stanley Sielski, Martha (Ernest) Opper, Lucy (Thomas A. Jr.) Miller, Raymond (Diane), Benjamin and Paul Sielski; dear grandmother of Matthew, Sarah, Adam and Linda Taj, and Paul Jr.; sister of Janet Frazer, Dr. Robert Zimmer, and the late Dorothy Darrow and Marjorie Dwyer; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9:30 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 5480 Main St., Williamsville 14221. Please assemble at church. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com