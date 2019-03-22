SEAGRVE, Betty

Seagrave - Betty Betty Fritz Seagrave, 96, was born February 7, 1923 and passed peacefully in her sleep at home March 19, 2019. Betty is survived by her daughters, Kristin K. Mispel of Vermont and Kathrin J. Simmons of North Carolina. Betty also had two sons, the late Peter W. Kronenberg and Jon E. Kronenberg. She's also survived by six grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, six step-great-grandchildren, two nephews and one niece. Betty was born to her parents, Gilbert Fritz and Mary Peddler in her grandmother's home in Coronado, California. She was a proud 5th generation southern Californian and grew up on the family's dairy farm in National City where she lived for 20 years. Betty attended Oregon State University until World War II, when she became extensively involved in the West Coast USO, supporting the war effort. After the war years, Betty settled in Hamburg, New York to raise her family with her late first husband Charles W. Kronenberg. Later in life, she was remarried to the late and renowned Dr. Kenneth H. Seagrave.They settled in Beverly Farms, Massachusetts, to be nearer to her son, daughters and grandchildren. They split their time between Beverly Farms and the island of Nantucket, where they also resided and loved to spend time. Betty loved and was intensely devoted to all of her family. She focused her energy on making her children's and grandchildren's lives interesting, culturally expansive and as comfortable as possible. Outside of family life, Betty loved to travel and learn about other cultures all over the world. She kept extensive journals of her 50 years of travel, and one of her joys in life was sharing her love for travel and adventure so others would feel inspired to experience the world as well. In addition to travel, she loved to walk, read, study business and spend time with her children and grandchildren. While Betty experienced many difficult losses throughout her life, she maintained her independent spirit, opinions and sense of humor. Her strength throughout her life inspired those around her. She will be missed, but her spirit remains with us. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org A family gathering on Nantucket is being planned for fall, with a date to be determined. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com