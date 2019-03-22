ROSE, Lawrence R.

ROSE - Lawrence R. March 20, 2019, age 91. Beloved husband of 63 years to Kathleen W. (nee Marmion) Rose; dear father of Kevin C. Rose, Maureen R. (Dr. James) Twist, Susan R. (Timothy) Wenger, Brian M. (Michelle) Rose, Colleen R. (James) Healy and Sheila M. (David) Barnes; grandfather of Katie, Kelsey, Justin, Brandon, Brendan, Jimmy, Michael, Kelly and Evan; dear brother of the late Patricia Luthman. The family will be present to receive friends on Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins) where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the University of Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst at 10:00 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Larry's memory to the American Red Cross, 786 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, NY 14209. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com