Reporters' Notebook: March 22, 2019

EAT WELL, BE WELL – The Amherst Lions Club hosts its 27th annual pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in Christ United Methodist Church, 350 Saratoga Road at Harlem Road, Snyder. Tickets are $7 adults, $4 kids 12 and under. Proceeds support scholarships for students from Amherst and programs for the blind.

At the same time, the Lions sponsor their eighth annual Community Wellness Health Fair from 9 a.m. to noon in the church. Kaleida Health technicians will take samples for blood sugar and cholesterol testing and Dr. Lindsay May of Ross Eye Institute will provide vision and glaucoma screenings. There also will be info on a variety of health issues. Admission is free.

FUN TO LEARN – The first in a series of three free Sensational Science Saturday computer coding classes for fifth- to eighth-grade students begins at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Niagara Power Vista, 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. For the first session, held in conjunction with WNY STEM Hub, Mark Gallo presents “Discover Your DNA.” Seating is limited. For reservations, call 286-6661 or email npvista@nypa.gov.

POUR IT ON – In conjunction with New York State Maple Weekend, the Kiwanis Club of Niagara-Wheatfield will have real New York maple syrup for its annual pancake breakfast and basket raffle from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the American Legion Post, 6525 Ward Road, Wheatfield. Tickets are $8, $4 for kids 4 to 11. For info and tickets, call Colin Smith at 754-4548 or Danny Maerten at 731-3696.

Meanwhile, Corpus Christi Church holds a Belgian waffle breakfast after Mass at 9:30 and 11 a.m. Sunday in the Kolbe Center, 199 Clark St. Tickets are $7.

LENDING AN EAR – Timmy the Pug, a therapy dog, returns to listen as elementary school students practice reading aloud at Paws for Reading from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday in the North Tonawanda Public Library, 505 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda. Sign up for a 15-minute session with Timmy by calling 693-4132, ext. 5, or emailing ntkidsdesk@nioga.org.

