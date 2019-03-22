QUIGLEY, Joan L. (Terian)

March 21, 2019. Wife of the late James; dear mother of Michael (Cathy), Anita (Wayne) Ostermaier, Kevin (Ann), Daniel (Jim Fingerlow), Lisa (Joe) Riso and Brian (Nicole); loving grandmother of nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister of Rita Herrmann, Mary Ann Campbell, Joseph (Kathy) Terian and the late Evelyn Hummel and late Alice Kruse; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3-7 PM from the pacer funeral home, inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Funeral Service Monday at 9:15 and at Infant of Prague Church at 10 am. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Joan was a member of Ladies of Charity. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com