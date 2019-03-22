POPEK, Mildred (Byczkowski)

POPEK - Mildred (nee Byczkowski)

March 20, 2019, age 101, of Lancaster, NY. Beloved wife of the late Felix Popek and the late Charles Rauscher; dearest mother of the late Edward Rauscher, late Donald (Andrea) Rauscher, Geraldine (Ronald) Wilkowski, Patricia (Richard) Scheer and Charles (Linda) Rauscher; dear grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; sister of Joseph (Clara) Buckley; predeceased by other brothers and a sister; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday (TODAY) from 3-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd. at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. www.sliwinskifuneralhome.com