Niagara Falls helps 3 businesses expand with federally funded grants

Three Niagara Falls businesses will receive dollar-for-dollar matching grants through the city's Small Business Support Fund, a federally funded assistance program, the city announced Tuesday.

DiCamillo's Bakery, 811 Linwood Ave., will receive $75,000 to create a larger flagship store and production facility by expanding into four adjoining "boarded-up, industrial-looking" properties, company Vice President Matthew DiCamillo said.

"Work has already begun on this project and we expect completion in time for our centennial in January 2020," he said.

With a $50,000 grant, Garibaldi Square, 1702 Pine Ave., will create new leasable office space while adding courtyard lighting, an exterior staircase and a public art installation.

LoxStock & Barrel Saloon, 2602 Niagara St., will receive $30,000 to help pay for interior renovation, including a new kitchen, allowing it to serve a full food menu.