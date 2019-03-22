Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning. Cooper clips Caps to get 300th NHL coaching victory in 500th game, push team to 120 points. (1)

2. Calgary Flames. Will wear "Retro red" sweaters for all playoff home games. (2)

Retro jerseys. Playoffs. A match made in heaven. pic.twitter.com/4iG21c5CFY — x - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 22, 2019

3. Boston Bruins. Fifth 30-goal season for Bergeron. (4)

4. Washington Capitals. Loss to Wild was first at home in regulation in nine games (7-0-2). (5)

5. San Jose Sharks. Shark Tank was site of three double-digits seeds winning in first round of NCAA hoops tourney. (3)

6. Toronto Maple Leafs. Fan base fretting as playoff showdown looms with Bruins. (6)

7. Winnipeg Jets. Had four-game winning streak before blanking in Vegas. (9)

8. Pittsburgh Penguins. Went 1-0-2 as three straight went OT or shootout. (8)

9. New York Islanders. Reality setting in as Metro race becomes a struggle. (7)

10. Nashville Predators. Looking to hold off Blues to maintain home-ice edge in first round. (10)

11. Vegas Golden Knights. Subban posts first career shutout in grounding of Jets. (11)

12. Carolina Hurricanes. Face rugged home-and-home this week vs. Caps. (13)

13. St. Louis Blues. Rebounded from loss to Sabres with 12 goals in two home wins. (15)

14. Montreal Canadiens. Possible playoff showdown Thursday in Columbus. (14)

15. Columbus Blue Jackets. Expected them to take charge in wild-card race. Still waiting. (12)

16. Dallas Stars. Unveiled Western belt buckle logo for 2020 Winter Classic vs. Preds in Cotton Bowl. (16)

17. Minnesota Wild. Huge statement in wild-card race to win in Washington and end eight-game skid vs. Caps. (19)

18. Philadelphia Flyers. Only East team left who can catch Habs or Blue Jackets. (20)

19. Arizona Coyotes. Might get Stepan back, a huge veteran add for run to the finish. (17)

20. Florida Panthers. Barkov wins NHLPA player poll for league's most underrated player (18)

21. Colorado Avalanche. Quite a race for West wild-card with Coyotes and Wild. (21)

22. Vancouver Canucks. Surprised Pettersson-led 1970 expansion cousins won't be Sabres' opponent in Sweden. (25)

23. Chicago Blackhawks. Last-chance time with weekend back-to-back vs. Avs. (22)

24. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid at 37-70-107, Draisaitl at 43-51-94. (23)

25. Buffalo Sabres. Utterly embarrassing to lose every game in a season to Leafs for first time in franchise history. (24)

26. New York Rangers. Will spend a second straight year out of the playoffs for first time since 2004. (26)

27. Anaheim Ducks. Will finish seventh in Pacific for first time in franchise history. (27)

28. New Jersey Devils. Palmieri gets 50th point, team's first player there this season. (28)

29. Detroit Red Wings. Major yawners coming: Still have to watch Sabres play them twice. (29)

30. Los Angeles Kings. Phaneuf has two more years at $7 million per. Awfully expensive for a healthy scratch. (30)

31. Ottawa Senators. Owner Melnyk specializes in turning Canadian capital into Dysfunction Junction. (31)