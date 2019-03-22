New York State Federation Tournament of Champions Boys Basketball Class A semifinal

Who: Park School Pioneers (25-2) vs. Albany Academy Cadets (17-3).

When: 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Where: Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls.

Rankings: Park is ranked first in the Buffalo News Large Schools poll and second in the New York State Sportswriters Association rankings. Albany Academy is ranked first in the state.

How they got here: Park defeated Monsignor Farrell, 48-47, in the New York State Catholic High Schools Athletic Association final March 9 at Fordham University in New York City. Noah Hutchins led the Pioneers with 19 points, breaking a 39-39 tie to give his side the lead for good with a driving layup. Ebuka Nnagbo added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Park.

Albany Academy advanced via walkover.

Park’s key players: Sr. Noah Hutchins, 6-1 (20.7 ppg, 5.4 assists, 5.1 rpg, 2.3 steals), Sr. Ebuka Nnagbo, 6-8 (14.0 ppg, 9.7 rpg, 1.8 blocks), So. Keonjay Carter, 6-1 (12.4 ppg, 2.1 assists), So. Caleb Hutchins, 6-2 (8.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Sr. Jaiden Dunn, 6-3 (5.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg).

Albany Academy's key players: Sr. August Mahoney, 6-4, (24.3 ppg), Jr. Andre Jackson, 6-7 (17.6 ppg), Fr. Marcus Jackson, 6-1 (7.2).

Scouting report: Park will need to slow the pace and find a way to keep Yale commit Mahoney and Andre Jackson under wraps in order to advance. It’s the same duo except a year older and wiser. The Pioneers will look to dictate tempo and get after it on defense.

Next: The winner advances to the state final at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls to face either NYSPHSAA champion Poughkeepsie or Frederick Douglass of the PSAL.