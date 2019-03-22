Share this article

print logo
Buffalo player Cierra Dillard salutes the fans after defeating Rutgers in an NCAA college basketball tournament first round game at the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on Friday, March 22, 2019. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

NCAA women's live coverage: UB vs. UConn

|Published |Updated

STORRS, Conn. – Summer Hemphill scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Rutgers, including a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play that gave No. 10-seeded UB a 72-69 edge with 4½ minutes to play. The Bulls (24-9) led the No. 7-seeded Scarlet Knights (22-10) the rest of the way, advancing to the Round of 32 for the second time in as many seasons.

Today, the UB women take on No. 2 seed UConn for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

Click here to read more of our post-game coverage

There are no comments - be the first to comment