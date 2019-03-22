NCAA women's live coverage: UB vs. UConn

STORRS, Conn. – Summer Hemphill scored 12 of her game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Rutgers, including a layup and free throw to complete a three-point play that gave No. 10-seeded UB a 72-69 edge with 4½ minutes to play. The Bulls (24-9) led the No. 7-seeded Scarlet Knights (22-10) the rest of the way, advancing to the Round of 32 for the second time in as many seasons.

Today, the UB women take on No. 2 seed UConn for a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

