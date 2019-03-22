Mexican citizen in Dunkirk pleads guilty to child porn possession

A citizen of Mexico residing in Dunkirk pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 25-year-old David Flores-Torres faces a maximum 20 years in prison when sentenced, and is subject to deportation proceedings once he completes his sentence.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy V. Murray said on June 5, a search warrant was executed at Flores-Torres' Dunkirk residence, where law enforcement seized his cellphone which contained 79 images and 14 videos of child pornography. Some of the images depicted minors less than 12 years old, and depictions of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Flores-Torres received and distributed images of child pornography with others on the Internet and admitted he engaged in sexual contact with two minors under 18, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.