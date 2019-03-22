METZGAR, William Keith

METZGAR - William Keith Lifelong chef, died suddenly at his home in Clearlake, CA, on March 7, 2019. He was 64. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, Bill was a graduate of North Tonawanda High School, Niagara County Community College, and Buffalo State College. His career spanned the hospitality and food services spectrum, from opening Johnny B's to large-scale cafeteria management to personal chef services and cooking classes. Bill loved nothing more than cooking for the people he loved and hosted many unforgettable parties. Predeceased by wife Laura Deiner-Metzgar, he is survived by his wife Jamie Elizabeth Metzgar of Clearlake, CA; daughter and son-in-law Leah and Casey Brown and their children Lilikoi, Genevieve, and William (Opa loves you more than you'll ever know) of Corning, NY; sister and brother-in-law Renee and Timothy Lorenz of Lockport, NY; and sister and brother-in-law Rhonda Metzgar and Thomas Piotrowski of Lancaster, NY, as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, out-laws, and friends around the world. A Private Celebration will be held at his home in Clearlake, CA, as well as a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6 at 10 AM at the Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, where a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to a culinary scholarship in Bill's name. Please make checks out to "ACF of Greater Buffalo/Scholarship Fund" and send them to: ACF of Greater Buffalo, P.O. Box 1953, Buffalo, NY 14231. Please crank some Grateful Dead and raise a glass of something delicious in Bill's honor!