Letter: Zeke’s emotional story is what life is all about

How can one not be emotionally moved after reading the article about Zeke in the March 17 News. After endless blather about politics. This story is what life is actually all about. A tragic story about the biological mother who gave her child away. A dramatic story about a courageous family who accepts the responsibility of raising a young boy. How many of us would take on the task of raising the Zekes of this world? Zeke’s new family is what mankind is all about.

Pat Delaney

Depew