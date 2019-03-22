Letter: We need to pay attention to state legislators’ actions

The New York Times article published in the March 19 Buffalo News paints an interesting picture of three progressive young female state legislators. Do not be duped.

This group is not your fuzzy pajama party sorority sisters deliberating on the best interests of New York State voters. Each of these young women voted in favor of the Reproductive Health Act (RHA).

Jessica Ramos, 13th Senate District, talks about her bill to exempt breast pumps from sales taxes. Kind of sadistically ironic after her support of RHA. Not mentioned in the article, Ramos is sponsoring a pending bill to legalize prostitution in New York State along with Sens. Julia Salazar, 18th district, Brad Hoylman, 27th district and Assemblyman Dick Gottfried, 75th district.

So, is this the new Albany optimism Sen. Yuh-Line Niou hints at in the piece? I certainly hope not.

People please pay attention to what your legislators are planning in Albany.

Bonnie Mazur

Lewiston