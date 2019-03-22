Letter: Trump presidential library setup will be an easy one

At some point in time, thoughts will turn toward a befitting memorial library for our current sitting president. I think that a lot of money need not be raised. For all that will be needed is a steel or concrete wall (slats optional) festooned with photos of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a chair, a television set to Fox News, and a nearby cellphone whose only app will be Twitter.

Thomas Witkowski

Grand Island