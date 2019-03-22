Letter: Removing the president should be in the works

We always knew that President Trump had a narcissistic personality disorder, which is why some of us were wise enough not to vote for him in the first place.

But now, with the Mueller and other investigations closing in on him, I think that Trump is starting to realize he’s not the “Teflon Don” he thought he was.

I don’t know how you make America great again by spending an entire weekend watching Fox (fake) News and using Twitter to attack Bob Mueller, Saturday Night Live and John McCain, but the Cabinet really needs to consider invoking the 25th Amendment and getting this misfit out of office before he does something we’re all going to regret.

America deserves better than Donald Trump. Much better.

Steve Szpakowski

Buffalo