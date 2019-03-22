Letter: National championships do nothing for most students

The success of the University at Buffalo football and basketball teams may be a morale booster to the community, but that success comes at a cost.

The salary of the head football coach is $615,000. The salary of the head basketball coach is $600,000 plus incentives for post-season play. The president of the University at Buffalo receives $500,000.

Neither the cost of the stadium and the field house nor the costs of the coaching staff do anything to improve the education and have caused UB to cut other sports that had allowed real student athletes to have a competitive collegiate sport experience.

The goal of colleges and universities should be to give all students a chance to develop a breadth of knowledge and a chance to participate in various activities, not to act as farm teams for the NFL and the NBA.

Chasing national championships in football and basketball does not enrich the educational opportunity for the majority of UB students, who will never suit up for those teams.

Larry Finkelstein

East Amherst