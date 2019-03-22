Letter: Double standards exist in all facets of our society

So now we have a massive college entrance bribery scandal by the rich and famous.

We have ongoing college athletic payola and sex scandals. We have quotes by some well to do individuals saying that only suckers pay taxes. We have celebrities speaking out on global warming and flying around in private jets or being driven around in gas guzzling limos.

We have government officials warning of budget deficits but proposing new, unaffordable spending programs. We have politicians promoting socialism while they have multiple homes and send their kids to the best colleges.

I could go on but I think the point has been made. The hypocrisy out there by a portion of our society has reached absurd levels. Props to the news media for reporting it and informing we, the lowly middle-class citizens, who foot the bill for much of this and are preached to on a regular basis. The old saying “do as I say and not as I do” definitely applies these days.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park