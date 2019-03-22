KeyBank CEO Mooney's compensation tops $10 million

KeyCorp chair and CEO Beth Mooney had total pay of $10.1 million in 2018, according to a regulatory filing.

Her pay package for the year included a base salary of $1.2 million, and a long-term incentive award of $6.4 million.

The Cleveland-based bank's regional headquarters is in Larkinville. Key acquired First Niagara Bank in 2016, and ranks second locally in deposit market share.

Mooney's total compensation of $9.1 million, which excluded compensation for 2018 that was not awarded to her until this year, was 144 times that of the median Key employee's $62,853, according to the filing.