Judge to decide on Porter murder suspect's mental competence

Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon must decide whether Gregory A. Roy is mentally competent to stand trial for murder in the April 29 shooting death of his stepfather, Rudy Ray Rockett Sr.

On Friday, attorneys disclosed that two court-appointed psychologists, Melissa Heffler and Brian Joseph, rated Roy competent.

"I strongly disagree with both of the reports," Assistant Public Defender A. Joseph Catalano said. In late January, he had presented a report from psychologist Evelyn M. Coggins that declared Roy incompetent.

It was the second time Heffler and Joseph ruled him competent. They made the same ruling when Roy was first arraigned in Porter Town Court.

All three doctors will take the witness stand April 10 and the judge will decide. Roy's April 8 trial has been postponed indefinitely.