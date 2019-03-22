Judge sentences three convicted in conspiracy to file false tax tax returns

Three Buffalo residents convicted of conspiracy to defraud the government by encouraging others to file fraudulent tax returns were each sentenced Thursday to federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Emmanuel Collins, 40, was sentenced to 30 months in prison and ordered to pay $110,475 in restitution. Jocelyn Carson, 28, was sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $19,640 in restitution. Quintella Wilson, 36, was sentenced to one year on probation and ordered to pay $6,300 in restitution.

According to prosecutors, between 2012 and 2015, Collins organized others in Buffalo to file fraudulent tax returns with the IRS, claiming false income and tax withholdings on fraudulent W-2 forms.

Prosecutors said Collins generally took a cut of each fraudulently obtained tax refund.