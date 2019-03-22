JINDRA, Thomas R.

JINDRA - Thomas R. Age 92, of Lackawanna, passed away March 17, 2019. Husband of the late Norma (nee Ambellan); loving companion of the late Evelyn Walters (nee Miller); dearest father of Thomas (Joann) Michelle (James) Lynn, and Christopher (JerriAnn); loving grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday, March 24th at 3 pm at Salem Lutheran Church, 10 McClellan Circle, Buffalo, NY 14220.