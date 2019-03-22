HUSBAND, Jean D.

HUSBAND - Jean D. March 19, 2019, of Buffalo; loving mother of David J. Husband; sister of the late Lawrence (late Kathleen) and late Marian (Joseph) Kowalczyk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Sunday 3-7 PM at the KAZMIERCZAK FUNEREAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Road), West Seneca, where Liturgical and Military Services will take place at 7 PM that evening. Friends invited. Jean was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Flowers declined.