High Schools (March 21)

Boys basketball

FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, March 23 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

CLASS A SEMIFINAL

Poughkeepsie vs. Frederick Douglass Academy, 9 a.m.

Park vs. Albany Academy, 10:45 a.m.

CLASS B SEMIFINAL

O’Hara vs. Lawrence Woodmere, 12:30 p.m.

Glens Falls vs. South Bronx Prep, 2:15 p.m.

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

Sunday, March 24 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

Semifinal winners, 1:45 p.m.

CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Softball

Today’s games

Nonleague

N. Tonawanda at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Thursday’s games

Nonleague

Niagara Wheatfield 19, Kenmore 5

Williamsville East 9, Lancaster 8

WE: Dom Piccillo 4g; Joe Amici 13 saves

Today’s games

Class C

West Seneca East at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.

Lew-Port at East Aurora, 7 p.m.

Wmsv. South at Grand Island, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Iroquois at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.

Depew at City Honors, 5:30 p.m.

Frontier at Clarence, 7 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Today’s games

Nonleague

Clarence at Grand Island, 5 p.m.

Calling all all-stars

The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, ECIC II, Niagara Orleans, CCAA West II, Charter Schools.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.

BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.

GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation