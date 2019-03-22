High Schools (March 21)
Boys basketball
FEDERATION CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday, March 23 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
CLASS A SEMIFINAL
Poughkeepsie vs. Frederick Douglass Academy, 9 a.m.
Park vs. Albany Academy, 10:45 a.m.
CLASS B SEMIFINAL
O’Hara vs. Lawrence Woodmere, 12:30 p.m.
Glens Falls vs. South Bronx Prep, 2:15 p.m.
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunday, March 24 at Cool Insuring Arena, Glens Falls
Semifinal winners, 1:45 p.m.
CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.
Softball
Today’s games
Nonleague
N. Tonawanda at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Thursday’s games
Nonleague
Niagara Wheatfield 19, Kenmore 5
Williamsville East 9, Lancaster 8
WE: Dom Piccillo 4g; Joe Amici 13 saves
Today’s games
Class C
West Seneca East at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Lew-Port at East Aurora, 7 p.m.
Wmsv. South at Grand Island, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Iroquois at Orchard Park, 5 p.m.
Depew at City Honors, 5:30 p.m.
Frontier at Clarence, 7 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Today’s games
Nonleague
Clarence at Grand Island, 5 p.m.
Calling all all-stars
The News needs all-star teams from the following leagues. League chairmen are asked to e-mail their all-stars teams to sports@buffnews.com.
BOYS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, ECIC II, Niagara Orleans, CCAA West II, Charter Schools.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: All-WNY, ECIC I, ECIC II, ECIC III, ECIC IV, Charter Schools.
BOYS HOCKEY: All-Federation.
GIRLS HOCKEY: All-Federation
Share this article