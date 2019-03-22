HAMANN, Daniel H.

HAMANN - Daniel H. Of Alden, NY passed away March 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Virginia (nee Paluch) Hamann; loving father of Richard (Denise) Hamann, David (Susan) Hamann, Wendy (Walter) Filkorn and Tracey (Mark) Golding; cherished grandfather of 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother of the late Marilyn (late Lowell) Henry; brother-in-law of Margaret (David) Gostomski; also survived by nieces, nephews and his fur-babies, Toby, Sabrina and Mia. Mass of Christian Burial will be held from St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Monday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY Saturday 6-8 PM and on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com