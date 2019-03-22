Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Sunday Automotive
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Ploetz's Maple Syrup prepares for Maple Weekend
Family members were busy getting ready for this weekend's 24th annual New York Maple Weekend at Ploetz's Maple Syrup in Springville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz hooks up a hose to a collection bin for sap at one of his sugar bushes near his farm in Springville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some of the sap lines that are strung through the trees of one of Ryan Ploetz's sugar bushes.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz runs to stop a leaky hose at one of his sugar bushes near his farm in Springville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz connects a hose to pump the sap from a tank on his truck to the holding tank at his sugar shack.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz uses a hydrometer as he pumps sap from a tank on his truck to a holding tank at the sugar shack.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz uses a hydrometer as he pumps sap from a tank on his truck.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz inspects the 4,500 gallon sap holding tank at Ploetz's Maple Syrup in Springville. It takes 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Some finished bottles of maple syrup for sale in the shop at Ploetz's Maple Syrup in Springville.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lori Ploetz, left, and her daughter-in-law Jen Ploetz, right, make some maple mustard.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Lori Ploetz make some spicy maple mustard.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz, right, and his uncle David Ploetz, left, get the evaporator ready before making maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
The fire coat used by Bryan Ploetz's grandfather Bruce Luno when he used to make maple syrup hangs framed in the sugar shack.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
David Ploetz, left, watches the steam rise as the evaporator boils the sap.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Sweet steam starts to rise out of the sugar shack as the evaporator boils sap to make maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz checks the controls in the reverse osmosis room while making maple syrup. Reverse osmosis is used to remove water from sap to speed up the concentration and syrup boiling process.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz uses an app to track how much sap he's collecting at many of his sugar bushes.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
David Ploetz checks the sugar content of some hot maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
David Ploetz checks the sugar content of some hot maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
David Ploetz checks the sugar content of some hot maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz checks the color of freshly made maple syrup.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Ryan Ploetz takes a break to check his phone in the sugar shack.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
More Galleries
The Little Club: Bar feature
#EveryDayAPhoto 2019
Smiles at Fleetwood Mac in KeyBank Center
Fleetwood Mac in concert at KeyBank Center
Catches of the Week (March 26)
Smiles at Beerology in the Science Museum
Smiles at Tokyo Police Club in Town Ballroom
UConn 84, UB 72
Smiles at The Interrupters in Town Ballroom
Photo:
1
/ 23
Monday, March 25, 2019
See what it takes for one maple farm to get ready for the 24th annual Maple Weekend at Ploetz's Maple Syrup in Concord.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
The sap is running and that means one thing: Syrup season is here
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article